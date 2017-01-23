Russian company not to build LNG bunkering facility in Saaremaa

LNG terminal. Photo is illustrative. (Reuters/Scanpix)

While Russian news portal portnews.ru had reported in December that Russian gas trading company LNG Gorskaya LLC was planning on building a bunkering center for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Port of Mõntu on Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island, which would be part of a 33 million euro project of the company, it has become clear by now that the planned LNG terminal will not be built there after all.

"Nothing will come," Mihkel Undrest, a member of the board of port owner OÜ Mõntu Sadam, told BNS. "We have been contacted, but we have determined that this project will not be carried out at such a location in such volumes."

Portnews reported in December that the center to be built at Mõntu would consist of a floating LNG storage facility with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters and a berth for the mooring of vessels bunkered from a 1,300 cubic meter tanker capable of supplying fuel both in harbors and at the offshore facilities of Estonian and Latvian ports.

LNG Gorskaya Overseas OÜ is a partnership structure of Russia's LNG Gorskaya LLC which is building a floating gas conversion facility in St. Petersburg, Russia. The facility will be able to convert 1.968 billion cubic meters of natural gas into 1.26 million tons of LNG annually.