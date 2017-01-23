Russian company not to build LNG bunkering facility in Saaremaa
While Russian news portal portnews.ru had reported in December that Russian gas trading company LNG Gorskaya LLC was planning on building a bunkering center for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Port of Mõntu on Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island, which would be part of a 33 million euro project of the company, it has become clear by now that the planned LNG terminal will not be built there after all.
"Nothing will come," Mihkel Undrest, a member of the board of port owner OÜ Mõntu Sadam, told BNS. "We have been contacted, but we have determined that this project will not be carried out at such a location in such volumes."
Portnews reported in December that the center to be built at Mõntu would consist of a floating LNG storage facility with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters and a berth for the mooring of vessels bunkered from a 1,300 cubic meter tanker capable of supplying fuel both in harbors and at the offshore facilities of Estonian and Latvian ports.
LNG Gorskaya Overseas OÜ is a partnership structure of Russia's LNG Gorskaya LLC which is building a floating gas conversion facility in St. Petersburg, Russia. The facility will be able to convert 1.968 billion cubic meters of natural gas into 1.26 million tons of LNG annually.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!