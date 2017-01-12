Bank of Estonia purchased €2bn in bonds in 2016

President of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The Bank of Estonia purchased nearly two billion euros' worth of bonds as part of its asset purchase program in 2016, 125 million euros' worth of which were purchased in December.

The total volume of the central bank's loan portfolio was 3.2 billion euros at the end of 2016, the Bank of Estonia announced. Elering bonds made up 62 million euros of this total.

The purpose of central banks in the eurozone purchasing bonds is to direct the money of investors who hold government bonds into the private sector in order to make borrowing more favorable for businesses and private individuals.