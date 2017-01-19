More than 111,000 people use Mobile ID in 2016

The Mobile ID makes signing on to e-government services a lot easier than using Estonia's ID card. (AFP/Scanpix)

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Thursday that the number of Mobile ID users had reached 111,000 by the end of 2016, and that the stable gain of the solution’s popularity continued.

The Mobile ID was introduced in 2011 as a complementary identification service to Estonia’s system, based on the ID card and the personal identification code. The number of users reached 40,000 in 2013, had jumped to 75,000 by 2015, and for the first time exceeded 100,000 users in August last year. PPA explains the service’s popularity with its ease of use.

Compared to the ID card, which requires a chip card reader and a pin every time it is used, and, quite contrary to Estonia’s reputation as a country of ground-breaking online technology, only reliably works on Windows-based computers using Internet Explorer, the service offers easier and quicker access to the online environments of state authorities, schools, banks, and companies.

The Mobile ID is a means of personal identification. Individuals sign up to the service through their mobile provider, which then verifies their identity by a single-issue code that is entered to access online environment, or to sign documents.