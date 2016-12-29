Estonia to permit employment of foreign seasonal workers in tourism, catering, food processing

Seasonal Ukrainian workers planting strawberries on a strawberry farm in Estonia owned by Kindel Käsi OÜ. (Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix)

The Ministry of the Interior has drafted a regulation that also lists tourism, catering and food processing alongside the processing of agricultural products as areas of business in which foreigners may be employed as seasonal workers.

Currently, the short-term employment of foreigners is permitted only in the processing of agricultural products.

In addition to the aforementioned areas, seasonal work will likewise be permitted in forestry and aquaculture as well.

The Riigikogu passed a law last week reducing the minimum pay requirement for foreigners employed in seasonal jobs in Estonia and expands the possibilities for hiring such workers. By adopting the law, Estonia transposed EU directives concerning seasonal work.

The Ministry of the Interior said that, as a rule, seasonal workers are hired by specific businesses and the amendment concerns only a small number of companies. The ministry found that this change will not place a significant additional burden on the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).