logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Tobacco advertising ban extends to e-cigarettes as well

A sign advertising an e-cigarette in Tallinn's Narva Café. (ERR)
Today 14:14
Category: Business

The same restrictions on advertising which apply to regular cigarettes apply to e-cigarettes as well, which is why the Consumer Protection Board is going to start cracking down on violations of the advertising ban.

ERR’s online news portal came across an advertisement in Tallinn’s decades-old Narva Café which stated that the model of e-cigarette for sale at their café was suitable for beginners — which can be interpreted as an e-cigarette ad inviting nonsmokers to try it.

Hanna Turetski, head of the Public Relations Department at the Consumer Protection Board, said that the café was violating advertising laws banning the advertisement of tobacco products, to the extent that the same principles extend to the advertisement of e-cigarettes as well.

"E-cigarettes, which are products related to tobacco products, are treated as tobacco products, i.e. subject to similar regulations — thus the advertisement of e-cigarettes is banned," Turetski explained, adding that the ban does not extend to information directed at handlers of tobacco products, such as specialty publications or specialty exhibitions.

Not counted as advertising is information provided at a point of sale regarding a product and its terms of sale, which is why the situation must be assessed on a case-by-case basis based on whether the info is neutral and related directly to the product and its terms of sale or not.

The sign at the Tallinn café read, "Ego ALO best e-cigarette for beginners 25.99." According to Turetski, such wording points to its counting as an advertisement for the e-cigarette.

"Our initial assessment of the picture sent to us is that the words ‘best’ and ‘for beginners’ are superfluous, i.e. this specific information is not neutral information regarding the product and its terms of sale and its display in such form is not proper," Turetski said, adding that the board would handle it.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (4)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also