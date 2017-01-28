logo
Transferwise founder appointed to EU advisory group on innovation

Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, founders of Transferwise (Transferwise)
Today 12:52
Source: BNS
Category: Business

A 15-member high-level work group to advise the European Commission on innovation will include Estonian co-founder and CEO of money transfer service Transferwise, Taavet Hinrikus.

The so-called High Level Group of Innovators will assist the commission in designing a new approach to supporting innovation as part of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program, as well as future research and innovation programs, said Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas. Moedas announced the 15 members of the group at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

Among the members of the group are also co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners, Hermann Maria Hauser, CEO of EbankIT, Carlos Oliveira, and CEO of the Central European research infrastructure consortium CERIC-ERIC, Jana Kolar.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

