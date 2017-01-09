First trip of Tallink’s new Megastar ferry set for January 29

Tallink's Megastar in her dock in Turku. (Tallink)

Tallink confirmed on Monday that the construction of their newest high-speed ferry, Megastar, was going ahead as planned, and that the ship’s first regular trip would take place on Jan. 29 as announced.

The Megastar is currently being finished in Turku, and once in operation will be the biggest high-speed ferry in the Baltic Sea area. Her top speed will be 27 knots, which means that the trip from Tallinn to Helsinki will take her about two hours.

The 212-meter ferry can transport 2,850 passengers and 800 cars. To reduce the time spent in port, both garage levels can be loaded at the same time, with passenger cars driving in above the heaver vehicles and trucks.

The Megastar is intended to make six trips to Helsinki and back every day. Her crew will work in three shifts. The three captains to command her, Vahur Sõstra, Ain Aksalu, and Raul Metshein are all of Estonian origin and have worked with Tallink for a long time. Sõstra will be captain on the ship’s first trip.

For the Megastar’s first regular trip to the Finnish capital, the company isn’t selling a special issue of tickets. People were very practical and paid attention to things like the date and time of departure, Tallink’s head of communications, Luulea Lääne, told ERR. Still, 60% of the tickets for the ship’s departure at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 have already been sold.

A few days before she takes up regular service the Megastar will move from Turku to Helsinki, where the automatic hauling system that ties her to the quay needs to be tested, as well as the bunkering of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the ship’s fuel.

The Megastar was issued the first so-called green passport for its environmentally responsible design, also a reason for former Finnish president Tarja Halonen to accept the role of godmother to the ship. The green passport lists all the materials used in the construction of the ship, which will allow for their proper recycling at the end of the Megastar’s life cycle.

The cost of the ship is €230m.