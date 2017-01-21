Leedo contests impounding of ferry St. Ola in court

Vehicles lined up to board St. Ola in Rohuküla Harbor. (ERR)

OÜ St. Ola Maritime, owned by Estonian businessman Vjatšeslav Leedo, has contested in court the impounding of the ferry St. Ola as security against the claim of around one million euros in port fees that Leedo has allegedly failed to pay state-owned regional ports operator AS Saarte Liinid.

"Lawyer Kristel Valk has submitted an appeal against said claim," Anneli Vilu, a spokesperson for the Pärnu County Court, told BNS. "The court has not yet taken a position and the case has not reached the circuit court."

The companies Saaremaa Shipping Company and Väinamere Liinid, both of which belong to Leedo, have failed to pay the state-owned operator of regioinal ports AS Saarte Liinid approximately one million euros in port fees. A court has impounded the St. Ola, owned by a company belonging to Leedo, as security against the claim.

Väinamere Liinid OÜ finds that any potential claims have been offset against damage it has incurred as a result of the actions of the latter. Väinamere Liinid also maintains that the impounding of the St. Ola, owned by a different company, St. Ola Maritime, is totally unjustified.

Väinamere Liinid has said that it is Saarte Liinid that owes money to them instead, and owes a bigger amount than the claims of Saarte Liinid against them. Väinamere Liinid said they lodged their claim against Saarte Liinid last year, as the port operator failed to fulfill its obligations arising from the contract on the provision of port services.

"As a result, Väinamere Liinid as a carrier incurred substantial damage," the ferry operator owned by Leedo claimed. "Saarte Liinid has not repaid its debt and the claims of Väinamere Liinid exceed the claims of AS Saarte Liinid. Therefore, Väinamere Liinid OÜ is not indebted to AS Saarte Liinid."