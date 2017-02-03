logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Committee might start over with ride-share bill

Increasingly popular ridesharing apps Uber (left) and Estonian-developed Taxify (right). (Liis Treimann/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 13:54
Category: Business

The Riigikogu’s Economic Affairs Committee is about to continue work on its the ride-share bill. By now, so many proposals to change it have been introduced that the committee’s chairman, MP Aivar Kokk (IRL), considers it likely that they will start from scratch.

Estona’s taxi companies are expecting the bill to do away with the current situation, where they find themselves at a competitive disadvantage compared to ride-share drivers. The ride-share providers, on the other hand, expect it to legally qualify their status without imposing too many limits to their business.

The bill, begun in February 2016, passed its first reading in the Riigikogu in spring last year. In November, several changes were introduced, but complaints remained that it gave ride-share providers preference over the traditional taxi business.

Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Economic Affairs Committee, Aivar Kokk, told ERR on Friday that the parliamentary groups of different parties had also submitted change proposals. The eventual shape of the bill depended on the upcoming debate in committee, but there were enough requests to change it that an entirely new bill was likely, Kokk said.

As reported in the media earlier, the latest version of the bill wanted to get rid of a €16,000 annual turnover limit for ride-share drivers, while at the same time introducing other limits, like demanding that all ride-share drivers have at least a B-category driving licence, and are either the direct owner or an official user of the vehicle they drive.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also