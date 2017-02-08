Nordica to fly to Kaunas for six weeks this summer

A Nordica jet at Tallinn Lennart Meri Airport. March 28, 2016. (Mihkel Maripuu/Postimees/Scanpix)

State-owned airline Nordica announced that it will fly from Tallinn to Kaunas for six weeks in the coming summer. The reason for the temporary route to the Lithuanian town is that the airport of the country’s capital, Vilnius, will be undergoing renovation during that time.

The flights to Kaunas will start on Jul. 14, Nordica’s marketing and communications director, Piret Sauter, told ERR on Tuesday. The airline will fly to Kaunas for six weeks, closing the route again on Aug. 16.

Currently there are three flights from Tallinn to Kaunas scheduled for each week. According to Sauter, Nordica has already begun selling tickets. She added that as there was interest in flight connections to Lithuania, the company wanted to keep the route open if possible.

“For all those who are used to flying on the Tallinn-Vilnius-Tallinn route a lot, Kaunas may at first seem unusual, and even uncomfortable,” Sauter said. “At the same time, there is a dense bus and train schedule between Vilnius and Kaunas.”

The airport of Vilnius is undergoing renovation work this summer, with its main runway closed from Jul. 14 to Aug. 18. Some 90 percent of all regular flights are redirected to Kaunas for the six weeks in between. To accommodate the much higher number of passengers, Kaunas airport is extended with provisional terminals as well as more parking space.