Harju Elekter to supply €12m worth of substations to Finland per year

Substation. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)

According to the contract, which was awarded for 2+1+1 and concluded on Dec. 19, more than 1,000 prefabricated substations per year will be added to the current output of Harju Elekter's electrical equipment plants in Estonia and Finland for Caruna Group, thus achieving a considerable increase in output. The estimated volume of the contract is 12 million euros per year, Harju Elekter told the stock exchange.

Caruna is the largest distribution network company in Finland. It holds a market share of about 20 percent of local electricity transmission in Finland and provides electricity to 650,000 private and corporate customers in Southern, Southwestern and Western Finland as well as in the city of Joensuu, the Koillismaa sub-region and the Satakunta region.

Harju Elekter is the leading producer of medium- and low-voltage electrical and engineering devices in the Baltic states and a well-known supplier in Scandinavia. Harju Elekter Group includes manufacturers of electrical equipment in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania.