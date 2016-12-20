logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Harju Elekter to supply €12m worth of substations to Finland per year

Substation. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)
12/20/2016 3:10 PM
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Listed Estonian electrical equipment maker Harju Elekter Group has won a tender to supply substations to Finland's largest distribution network company Caruna for 12 million euros per year over a four-year period.

According to the contract, which was awarded for 2+1+1 and concluded on Dec. 19, more than 1,000 prefabricated substations per year will be added to the current output of Harju Elekter's electrical equipment plants in Estonia and Finland for Caruna Group, thus achieving a considerable increase in output. The estimated volume of the contract is 12 million euros per year, Harju Elekter told the stock exchange.

Caruna is the largest distribution network company in Finland. It holds a market share of about 20 percent of local electricity transmission in Finland and provides electricity to 650,000 private and corporate customers in Southern, Southwestern and Western Finland as well as in the city of Joensuu, the Koillismaa sub-region and the Satakunta region.

Harju Elekter is the leading producer of medium- and low-voltage electrical and engineering devices in the Baltic states and a well-known supplier in Scandinavia. Harju Elekter Group includes manufacturers of electrical equipment in Estonia, Finland and Lithuania.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also