Tartu Airport reports 2016 best year in company history (1)

Passengers arriving in Tartu, summer 2016. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 14:12
Category: Business

For Tartu Airport, 2016 was the best year yet. Passenger numbers grew substantially, its connection to Helsinki proved popular, and the company has reason to be optimistic about keeping up its international flight connections.

The airport’s number of passengers grew by 40 percent and reached 29,594 in 2016. On the Tartu-Helsinki-Tartu route, 29,311 passengers travelled in 2016, which was 8,603 more than in the previous year. In December 2,218 passengers travelled between Tartu and Helsinki, 382 more than in the same month in 2015, the airport stated.

According to Tartu Airport’s marketing director, Eero Pärgmäe, the city of Tartu and Finnair, as well as the airport, have every reason to be happy with the result. The very successful 2016 result showed that they could continue to offer international flights.

A convenient schedule as well as Finnair’s reliability and punctuality had driven the passenger growth, Pärgmäe said. Almost all flights had been operated as planned.

In connection with the increasing passenger numbers, the airport extended its waiting area in the terminal, adding a second waiting hall for €135,000 in 2016.

Finnair has been operating its Helsinki-Tartu connection since May 2015 with one flight in each direction seven days a

Editor: Dario Cavegn

