Estonia's 11-month trade balance smallest in Baltics

Lithuanian euro coins. Photo is illustrative. (Ints Kalnins/Reuters/Scanpix)
Today 16:37
Source: BNS
Category: Business

All three Baltic countries posted negative foreign trade balances for January-November 2016, with Estonia's foreign trade gap coming in as the smallest of the three at €1.461 billion.

Latvia recorded a trade deficit of €1.698 while Lithuania's totaled €1.795 billion, according to the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Latvian exports amounted to €9.438 billion, Lithuanian exports to €20.52 billion and Estonian exports to €10.899 billion.

EU countries were the destination of 74 percent of Latvian, 61 percent of Lithuanian and 74 percent of Estonian exports.

Within the Baltic states, Latvia shipped 18 percent of its exports to Lithuania and 12 percent of its exports to Estonia, while Lithuania shipped ten and five percent of its exports to Latvia and Estonia, respectively. Meanwhile, Estonia shipped nine and six percent of its exports to Latvia and Lithuania, respectively.

Latvian imports amounted to €11.136 billion euros, while Lithuania and Estonia imported €22.316 and €12.36 billion worth of imports, respectively, during the first 11 months of 2016. Latvia represented 80 percent, Lithuania 70 percent and Estonia 84 percent of total imports from EU member states.

During the same 11-month period, Latvia received 18 percent of its imports from Lithuania, while imports from Estonia accounted for 8 percent of its total. Lithuania, in turn, received 7 percent of its total imports from Latvia and 3 percent from Estonia, while Estonia received 9 percent of its imports from Latvia and 9 percent from Lithuania.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

