Estonian-developed ticket system adopted in France

Long-distance bus driver. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The sale of tickets via a platform developed for Eurolines by Estonian company Tsolutions has begun in France, marking the first stage in the implementation of a cooperation agreement concluded by Tsolutions with public transport company Transdev.

Hugo Roncal, CEO of Eurolines, described the launch of the system last week as symbolic for the company. He said that as the next step in this extremely successful collaboration, the company is planning to introduce the Tsolutions-developed platform on its international routes in all European subsidiaries.

Tsolutions was picked as winner of a Transdev tender in February 2016. Andres Birnbaum, CEO of Tsolutions, said that the first stage of the project was completed on time despite the complexity of the task.

"The structure of the bus business in France is extremely diverse," he said. "When it comes to a ticket sold there, the price and logistics alne are totally different from what we have in Estonia."

Birnbaum noted that a significant number of people had obtained tickets via the new system during its first week of use.

"We chose the law season for the launch of the sales system so that we could commit ourselves in the coming months to making preparations for the summer high season," he explained. "Said region may have as many as a million passengers in the summer, and this is just the first stage."

The Tsolutions CEO added that cooperation with Transdev was opening new doors for the Estonian company. "The agreement with Transdev is an invaluable reference for us," said Birnbaum. "Already very soon we will be able to inform the public about upcoming interesting international cooperation projects which will expand our business further."

The Tartu-based company has gone from employing fewer than 10 to 45 people in less than a year.

Transdev is a public transportation company owned by Veolia and Deposits and Consignments with an annual turnover of €6.6 billion. Transdev consults and offers support on public transport to local governments ranging from preliminary analysis and project management through operative workflow of public transportation systems. The company employs 83,000 people and a fleet of 43,000 vehicles in the operation of public transportation systems in 20 different countries across the globe.

Tsolutions is an Estonian provider of public transport ticket sales platforms whose systems are used by more than 40 bus companies and sell approximtely four million tickets per year.