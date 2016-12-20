logo
Producer price index increases 1.5% on year in November

Electronics plant Enics Elva is the largest private employer in Southern Estonia. (Postimees/Scanpix)
12/20/2016 11:49 AM
Category: Business

In November of this year, the producer price index of Estonia’s industrial production rose 0.6 percent compared to October and 1.5 percent compared to November 2015.

Compared to previous months, the producer price index was influenced more than average in November by the increase in prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and the manufacture of wood and food products as well as a decrease in the prices of the manufacture of fuel oils and electronic equipment, Statistics Estonia reported on Tuesday.

Compared to November of last year, the index was influenced more than average by the increase in prices of the manufacture of fuel oils, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and electronic equipment as well as the decrease in prices in the mining industry and the manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

The export price index dropped 0.4 percent compared to October of this year and 2.6 percent year over year.

Compared to last month, the prices of oil products, timber and leather products decreased more than average while the prices of chemical, food as well as peat products increased more than average.

The import price index increased 0.1 percent compared to October of this year and 1.2 percent compared to November 2015.

Compared to October of this year, the prices of agricultural products, apparel and construction materials increased and the prices of oil products and metals decreased more than average.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Add new comment

