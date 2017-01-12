Over €68m invested into Estonian startups in 2016

Transferwise's Tallinn headquarters. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Approximately 68.5 million euros were invested into Estonian startups in 2016, which was a marked decrease compared to 2015.

Eesti Startup and Garage48 have collected data on the funding of Estonian startups since 2006, and according to their data, while over 98 million euros was invested into them in 2015, last year saw a significant drop to just 68.5 million euros.

Prior to 2016, the volume of investments had most recently dropped in 2011.

Estonian capital accounted for 7.6 percent of last year's investments, which means that foreign investments made up a greater percentage of investments than ever before. In 2015, by comparison, Estonian capital made up nearly ten and in 2014 over eight percent of the respective year's total investments.

Since 2006, the lowest annual volumes of investments were seen in 2007 and 2009.