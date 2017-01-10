logo
Tallink’s passenger numbers keep growing, increases reported for all main routes

Tallink ferries seen departing toward Helsinki. (Siim Lõvi/ERR,)
Today 16:50
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Ships of listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp carried 9.5 million passengers in 2016, 5% more than in the previous year.

On the route connecting the capitals of Estonia and Finland, 5.1 million people were carried in 2016, and the annual rate of growth in number of passengers was 7%, second only to the increase of 11% registered on the Latvia-Sweden route. The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route grew by more than 300,000 year over year, with increases registered almost every month, Tallink reported to the stock exchange.

The number of passengers moving between Finland and Sweden increased by 2% to 2.9 million, and on the Estonia-Sweden routes the number climbed by 4% to 983,196. The Latvia-Sweden route, which got back its second vessel in December, registered an increase of 11% to 509,958 passengers.

The number of passenger vehicles carried during the year grew by 4% in comparison with 2015 to 1,167,495, and the number of cargo units rose by 7% to 328,190.

In his remarks, Tallink Grupp CEO Janek Stalmeister described travel trends, the free movement of people, vessel capacities, and flexible timetables as important keywords for Tallink in developing their services and fleet. He specifically pointed out the investments made in the fleet, including in the new high-speed ferry Megastar.

AS Tallink Grupp operates on six routes with 13 ships. In January 2017, the Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku is scheduled to deliver a next-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered ship, Megastar, built specifically for the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

