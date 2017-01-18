Russia may partially lift ban on Baltic sprats

Estonian sprats in oil. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Russia may partially lift the ban on Baltic sprats this year, Alexei Aleksejenko, a representative of the Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (Rosselkhoznadzor), told RNS news portal.

According to Aleksejenko, the watchdog is waiting for proposals from its Baltic colleagues. "We are waiting for a confirmation from them — a list of companies, a guarantee that problems have been solved," he explained.

In November, the Latvian veterinary watchdog said that Rosselkhoznadzor informed them by phone that it was considering lifting the ban on Latvian fish products. In the same month, Sergey Dankvert, head of Rosselkhoznadzor, told the news portal Rambler that it is prepared to allow certain Estonian and Latvian companies to export canned fish, including sprats, to Russia.

Rosselhoznadzor's latest inspections of Estonian fish processing companies took place last June. The agency banned the import of Latvian and Estonian fish products on June 4, 2015, citing the violation of veterinary and sanitary requirements.