Nordica welcomes 400,000th passenger

A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. (Nordica)
Today 17:01
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Estonian state-owned airline Nordica hit the 400,000-passenger mark on Friday. Passenger Ivar Julm was welcomed at Tallinn airport on Friday morning. Julm was about to board the Tallinn-Amsterdam flight headed for a holiday trip.

“I’ve just ended my shift at the Tallinn Rescue Service, where I work as chief of squad. This really is a surprise,” Julm said according to spokespeople for Nordica.

Nordica started its operations in November 2015, following the bankruptcy of Estonian Air. In March 2016 the first flights using planes in Nordica’s own livery took place. Since it went into business, Nordica has operated about 9,500 regular flights as well as numerous flights for partners. Nordica’s flights have taken passengers to more than 360 destinations globally.

Nordica ended its cooperation with Adria Airways and instead signed an agreement with Polish national carrier LOT on Nov. 19 this year, which has given the airline a new boost, including making electronic check-in available for all of Nordica’s destinations.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

