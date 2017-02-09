logo
E-cigarette liquids to be subject to excise tax starting 2018

E-cigarettes, so far exempt from excise duties, are about to lose that particular competitive advantage. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Yesterday 14:07
Category: Business

The government decided on Thursday to support a bill to change current excise and tobacco legislation to include the liquids used in e-cigarettes. According to the government’s press office, the measure will work against unfair competition in the market.

The bill, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, also counts other products as so-called alternative tobacco products, for instance the liquids used for e-cigarettes as well as those used to flavor water pipe smoke, tobacco replacement substances for water pipes, and so on.

For liquid products of those categories, the bill calls for an excise duty of 20 cents per milliliter, or 20 cents per milligram if the product is a gel rather than a liquid.

For substances that immediately replace tobacco in pipes and the like, the excise duty will be €76.84 per kilogram, which is the same as for tobacco. To limit the effects of cross-border purchases and shopping tourism due to lower excise duties e.g. in Latvia, buying tobacco alternatives will remain slightly cheaper than taxes levied on proper tobacco.

According to the projections of the Ministry of Finance, extra revenue of some €1.1 million is expected to come from the new measure.

The government is also calling for a change of the cigars and cigarillos tax, currently fixed at €211 per 1,000 cigars or cigarillos. In the future, they will be taxed like cigarettes, with fixed base tax combined with a price-dependent additional rate.

Following this step, starting 2018 they will be taxed at €69.50 per 1,000 plus 30 percent of the maximum wholesale price.

Switching from paper-based to electronic accounting

With the new bill, reporting excise taxes on tobacco products will move from paper-based administration to the use of an electronic database. This, according to the government, will facilitate both the work of the tax officials involved as well as that of all those reporting excise taxes, and simplify the process substantially.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

