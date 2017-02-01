logo
Hotel chain Marriott enters Estonian market, signs agreement with Tallinn's Telegraaf

The Telegraaf hotel in Tallinn's old town. (Hotel Telegraaf)
Today 10:06
Category: Business

Tallinn’s Telegraaf hotel announced on Tuesday that they signed a license agreement with the world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott International. Telegraaf will be Marriott’s first hotel partner in Estonia, and become a part of the chain’s Autograph Collection Hotels brand.

This sub-brand of Marriott is reserved for hotels of a particular character and a certain degree of independence. Telegraaf will officially join the group in summer 2017, when the integration into Marriott’s systems is completed.

Tarmo Sumberg, one of Telegraaf’s owners, said that Marriott’s entering the local market was a sign that it had reached the stage of market maturity. “Although our hotel market is quite developed, the arrival of the world’s largest hotel chain is an important milestone,” Sumberg said, adding that Estonia would now become more visible to more than 85 million regular customers of Marriott.

“Telegraaf will be part of Marriott’s global network, which according to the agreement means support particularly in the fields of marketing, distribution, and sales. Ownership and daily management of Telegraaf will continue as before,” Sumberg said.

Marriott’s John Licence, in charge of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand, commented that they were “very pleased to welcome the magnificent Hotel Telegraaf to our rapidly growing and diverse global portfolio of independent hotels”.

Hotel Telegraaf is a five-star luxury hotel in Tallinn, located in the city’s medieval old town. The building was opened in 1878 as a bank, and later became an exchange station for the Estonian Telegraph company. The hotel opened its doors in 2007, and currently has 84 rooms.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Add new comment

