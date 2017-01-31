logo
Study: Estonia's attractiveness as labor market on decline

Work office. Photo is illustrative. (Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 11:43
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Estonia tied with Poland for 26th place in a labor market attractiveness study carried out by workforce recruitment company Manpower — down from 17th place the previous year.

A study carried out in 75 countries worldwide by ManpowerGroup assessed the attractiveness of a labor market based on four indicators: access to skilled workforce, cost effectiveness, productiveness as well as the flexibility of labor legislation. According to the results, the top five consisted of New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Israel and India.

Only five European countries made it into the top 25 — Ireland, the UK, Croatia, Austria and Denmark. In comparison, one year earlier there were six European countries in the top 25, including Estonia.

"We love to compare ourselves with neighboring countries or at least Europe, but we compete globally for investments and the report clearly indicates that it is more sensible to carry out labor-consuming projects in Asia and Oceania," Heigo Kaldra, head of Manpower Baltics, said.

"Estonia's position in the ranking is not bad, but it is unfortunately declining," he assessed. "On the one hand, we value our employees more highly and pay them better salaries, but on the other we are too rigid for making our labor laws more modern and flexible. For some reason, we are still stuck on the eight-to-five work mentality which should be a thing of the past."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

