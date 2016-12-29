logo
Positive credit reporting registry not to launch this year

Alar Jäger, development director at Creditinfo AS. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 10:14
Source: BNS
Category: Business

The positive credit reporting registry formally established in Estonia in August, which will enable creditors to assess the credit standing of their potential clients, will not be launching before the end of this year as initially expected as development work is expected to continue through at least February.

"Things are currently in the programming phase," Alar Jäger, development director at AS Creditinfo, told BNS on Wednesday. "This is a project with an open deadline, so to speak, because everybody's doing it for the first time." He noted that work was underway, and news on the next developments can be expected in February.

Together with 13 other companies, Creditinfo, then still named Krediidiinfo AS, established the positive credit reporting registry in August of this year. Executives said at the time that the exchange of information would probably begin within the next couple of months.

The founders of the registry include AS LHV Pank, Bigbank AS, TF Bank AB and AS Inbank, as well as holders of the creditor license AS LHV Finance, Bondora AS, BB Finance OÜ, Creditstar Group AS, Hüpoteeklaen OÜ, IPF Digital Estonia OÜ, Placet Group OÜ and OÜ Koduliising.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

