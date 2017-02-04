Baltic presidents to meet with German counterpart in Riga

German President Joachim Gauck on a previous visit to Estonia. (Riigikogu)

The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian heads of state are to hold a trilateral meeting in Riga on Feb. 9, where they are also scheduled to meet with German President Joachim Gauck.

Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid are to discuss international cooperation and security, the Office of the President of Latvia announced.

Vējonis and Gauck will later hold a bilateral work meeting as well as participate in celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.