Estonian citizen dies in traffic accident in Australia

Rescuers on the scene of the accident. (Video still, thewest.com.au)
Today 08:39
Category: News

Three Estonian citizens were involved in the second fatal traffic accident in Australia in the new year. One of them, a 25-year-old man, died. The other two were critically injured.

The accident happened in Duncraig, a northern suburb of the city of Perth in Western Australia. According to the online news portal of the West Australian, the car travelled down a straight road and at speed touched several other cars before hitting a line pole.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that they had contacted the family of the man who died, and were communicating with local authorities.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

