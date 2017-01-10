Estonian citizen dies in traffic accident in Australia
Three Estonian citizens were involved in the second fatal traffic accident in Australia in the new year. One of them, a 25-year-old man, died. The other two were critically injured.
The accident happened in Duncraig, a northern suburb of the city of Perth in Western Australia. According to the online news portal of the West Australian, the car travelled down a straight road and at speed touched several other cars before hitting a line pole.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that they had contacted the family of the man who died, and were communicating with local authorities.
