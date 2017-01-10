Estonian citizen dies in traffic accident in Australia

Rescuers on the scene of the accident. (Video still, thewest.com.au)

Three Estonian citizens were involved in the second fatal traffic accident in Australia in the new year. One of them, a 25-year-old man, died. The other two were critically injured.

The accident happened in Duncraig, a northern suburb of the city of Perth in Western Australia. According to the online news portal of the West Australian, the car travelled down a straight road and at speed touched several other cars before hitting a line pole.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that they had contacted the family of the man who died, and were communicating with local authorities.