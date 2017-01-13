logo
Center Party MP: Current parliament won’t adopt Registered Partnership Act’s implementing provisions

Jaanus Karilaid. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 09:03
Source: BNS
Category: News

Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Legal Affairs Committee, Jaanus Karilaid (Center), finds that the current parliament won’t adopt the implementing provisions of the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act. Taking up the subject now would only result in new confrontations.

“This issue has been solved by [chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni] Ossinovski himself by publicly stating not long ago that he didn’t see the Registered Partnership Act move anywhere with the current parliament, and I agree with him,” Karilaid, who is also deputy chairman of the Center Party, told BNS on Thursday.

Karilaid added that at the same time, there wasn’t enough support for a repeal of the civil partnership law, and that at present there were many more pressing matters in society.

The Registered Partnership Act entered into force on Jan. 1, 2016, but its implementing acts have yet to be adopted by the Riigikogu..

The first reading of the implementing provisions happened on Nov. 25, 2015, after which it was decided that discussing the provisions would continue in the Legal Affairs Committee. There, the last debate concerning it took place on Jan. 21, 2016.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

