The flags of Estonia and the EU. (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)

In exactly 190 days, Estonia will take over the presidency of the Council of the EU. 223 events are currently scheduled for the second half of 2017, 11 of which are on the ministerial level.

Piret Lilleväli, coordinator of the Estonian presidency of the EU said on ETV's morning news broadcast "Terevisioon" that the primary event venue will be Tallinn Creative Hub, where events related to the presidency are scheduled to take place just about every day for four months

Residents of the city will have to accept that some high-level meetings will affect local traffic as well. "But together with the police we are trying to arrange it so as to disturb residents as little as possible," Lilleväli noted.

According to current plans, nine events are scheduled to take place outside of Tallinn, the majority of them at Estonian National Museum in Brussels. Over 2,000 meetings will be taking place in Brussels during Estonia's presidency.