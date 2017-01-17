Belarusian president Lukashenko signs decree on visa-free entry

Belorussian border guard officials about to inspect a train at the Lithuanian border. (Reuters/Scanpix)

The office of the Belarusian president announced on Monday that a decree had been signed establishing visa-free entry to Belarus for the citizens and residents of an extended list of countries. The list includes the Estonian stateless.

The decree specifies that the people in question can enter Belarus for a duration of five days through Minsk National Airport. Of the 80 countries named, 39 are in Europe, including the entire European Union.

The new regulation was intended to make it easier for business travellers, tourists, and individuals with regular passports to come to Belarus. It did not apply for official travel, including diplomatic service and other exceptions.

The countries listed are those that previously unilaterally declared visa-free entry for Belorussian citizens, and those states that Belarus regards as important strategic partners, the statement by the office of the president read. The new regulation includes visa-free travel to Belarus to holders of the Estonian Alien’s Passport.

The decree will become law one month after its publication.