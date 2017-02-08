Estonian prime minister, Tusk discuss future of EU, migration crisis

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and European Council President Donald Tusk at Tallinn Creative Hub. Jan. 31, 2017. (Government Office)

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and President of the European Council Donald Tusk discussed the future of the EU and transatlantic relations as well as issues related to the migration crisis and the Eastern Partnership at a meeting in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Ratas acknowledged Tusk for keeping the EU united during a time when the organization is facing many new challenges and during a time when maintaining transatlantic relations is a special interest for Europe, spokespeople for the government said.

"Support for the EU has been and continues to be strong in Estonia," Ratas said at their meeting. "It shows that a very large part of our people is still convinced of the strength of the union. We must retain that unity and I really hope that we will succeed in doing so during this very turbulent time."

According to the Estonian head of government, the EU must develop and hold transatlatic cooperation with the U.S. now more than ever before. "Participation of the U.S. in European security helps to assure peace in Europe and the Baltic states," he commented. "But all EU member states must also contribute to European security. I acknowledge Donald Tusk for retaining this unity and I support him on this difficult road in the future as well."

Ratas and Tusk also discussed the Mediterraneal migration crisis, and accoding to Ratas a fast and unanimous solution must be found for the issue. They also discussed how to further help the EU's Eastern Partners, including Ukraine — their reforms and the restoration of their territorial integrity and sovereignty. "The Eastern Partnership will definitely be one of the key subjects of Estonia's presidency [of the EU]," Ratas said, adding that an Eastern Partnership summit would take place in November in Brussels during their presidency.

Tusk was the guest of honor at a work luncheon that took place in Tallinn within the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers on Tuesday. "I am glad that Donald Tusk accepted my invitation to come to Estonia three days before the unofficial summit in Malta," said Ratas. "As a result, we were able to discuss here the most burning topics for our region, like European security and safety.

"Besides solving currrent problems, the Rome summmit at the end of March will have to stress our common values and demonstrate how the EU will deal with bigger touchstones such as as globalization and rapid technological development as well as increased inequality," the prime minister said.