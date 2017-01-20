logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Reform's new leadership elects Kallas, Ligi, Paet as deputy chairmen

A meeting of the Reform Party's leadership in Tallinn. Jan. 13, 2017. (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Today 14:23
Category: News

The Reform Party's new leadership, elected at the party general assembly held last weekend, convened for its first meeting at the party's main headquarters in Tallinn on Friday. Kaja Kallas, Jürgen Ligi and Urmas Paet were elected deputy chairmen of the party.

Honorary party chairman Siim Kallas, who had received the most votes, turned down the position of deputy chairman himself in favor of contributing to the development of the party as a member of its leadership, party chairman Hanno Pevkur announced. "Right now we must wish him strength and stamina in recovering from his operation," he added, referring to the heart surgery Kallas underwent last Thusday.

In addition to the election of deputy chairmen, the agenda also included the changing of the party's statutes. Pevkur proposed to the party council that a steering group be formed which would analyze and prepare possible changes to the party's statutes.

"When I ran for chairman of the party, I proposed that its leadership should be more extensive," Pevkur said. "Likewise, in my opinion, the principles for the formation of the party council should be reviewed. As a result of the administrative reform, the number of local governments will change and therefore it must be ensured that representation of our members from different regions does not decrease."

The scheduling of party leadership meetings was likewise discussed to ensure that they suit the schedules of those members who are also MEPs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also