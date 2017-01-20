Reform's new leadership elects Kallas, Ligi, Paet as deputy chairmen

A meeting of the Reform Party's leadership in Tallinn. Jan. 13, 2017. (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)

The Reform Party's new leadership, elected at the party general assembly held last weekend, convened for its first meeting at the party's main headquarters in Tallinn on Friday. Kaja Kallas, Jürgen Ligi and Urmas Paet were elected deputy chairmen of the party.

Honorary party chairman Siim Kallas, who had received the most votes, turned down the position of deputy chairman himself in favor of contributing to the development of the party as a member of its leadership, party chairman Hanno Pevkur announced. "Right now we must wish him strength and stamina in recovering from his operation," he added, referring to the heart surgery Kallas underwent last Thusday.

In addition to the election of deputy chairmen, the agenda also included the changing of the party's statutes. Pevkur proposed to the party council that a steering group be formed which would analyze and prepare possible changes to the party's statutes.

"When I ran for chairman of the party, I proposed that its leadership should be more extensive," Pevkur said. "Likewise, in my opinion, the principles for the formation of the party council should be reviewed. As a result of the administrative reform, the number of local governments will change and therefore it must be ensured that representation of our members from different regions does not decrease."

The scheduling of party leadership meetings was likewise discussed to ensure that they suit the schedules of those members who are also MEPs.