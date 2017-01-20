Pevkur to replace Reform Party’s secretary general

Reimo Nebokat Postimees/Scanpix

Newly elected chairman of the Reform Party, Hanno Pevkur, said on Friday that he was planning to replace the party’s secretary general, Reimo Nebokat.

Pevkur said in an interview with Raadio Kuku that his suggestion was to find someone new for the position of secretary general, who would then make whatever other changes to the party’s head office staff. He added that he had an agreement with Nebokat that he would continue until Feb. 1.

Nebokat’s successor would then be confirmed in the next leadership meeting, Pevkur said. According to unconfirmed reports, Kalev Lillo, who so far was responsible for the party’s regional development division, is getting ready to leave as well.

Nebokat was appointed secretary general of the Reform Party in January 2016.