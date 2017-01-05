NGO to take over providing women's shelter services in four counties

A women's shelter in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. (ERR)

NGO Eluliin has signed agreements with the Estonian National Social Insurance Board (SKA) for providing women's shelter services in four counties and becoming a partial provider in Tallinn.

"We have signed contracts for providing women's shelter services in Rapla, Järva, Lääne and Hiiu Counties as well as partially as a joint tender in Tallinn," Eda Mölder, head of Eluliin, told BNS on Wednesday.

The Estonian Women's Shelters Union (ENVL) announced on Dec. 21 that eight women's shelters were to close their doors in Estonia at the beginning of 2017 as after the first tender to find shelter service providers failed in these regions, the SKA did not increase the monetary limits set for counties in the new tender. The SKA announced later that day that the board had entered into contracts for offering shelter services in six counties and that offers had been made in another five counties which were to be negotiated, adding that in four counties, no offers had been made for providing these services.

According to Mölder, the NGO has been straining to react quickly, but its employees are ready to take on the challenge. She noted that in addition to other courses, Eluliin employees have all passed a 40-hour training course on violence against women.

Mölder also said that Eluliin already handles violence against women, has rehabilitation centers in Tallinn, Tartu and Jõhvi as well as both a crisis line and crisis center. She added that the Estonian Women Lawyers Association is to begin providing legal aid in Eluliin's women's shelters.