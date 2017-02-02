logo
New Tallink shuttle Megastar arrives in Tallinn

Tallink's new high-speed shuttle Megastar. (Tallink)
Today 09:30
Category: News

AS Tallink Grupp's new high-speed shuttle Megastar, built by Finland's Meyer Turku Shipyard, arrived in Tallinn late Wednesday evening.

The Megastar, which runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG) but is also able to run on marine diesel, is 212 meters long and can accommodate up to 2,800 passengers and 800 vehicles.

Running primarily on LNG will allow the Megastar to lessen emissions as well as energy use. The new shuttle adheres to all current and known upcoming standards for emission monitoring sites including the Baltic Sea.

The Megastar will offer its passengers four classes of service, including the traditional Star class, a Comfort class with a separate lounge, a Business class with an exclusive lounge as well as a new seating area.

2,800 square meters of commercial space on board include a Traveller Superstore equipped with modern self-service solutions as well as seven different restaurants, cafés and bars. Other amenities include a children's play area and dedicated storage facilities for pets.

The Megastar's operating speed is 27 knots and the new ship will take over the Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn-Helsinki line, replacing the Superstar.

The total cost of the new vessel was nearly 230 million euros, 184 million of which was financed by a long-term loan secured from Finnish Export Credit Ltd.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

