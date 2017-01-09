Buses on Helsinki-St. Petersburg route turned around by Russian border guard

Lux Express Фото: Postimees/Scanpix

The Russian border guard on Monday stopped buses of Estonian bus company Lux Express that were traveling on the regular Helsinki-St. Petersburg route, saying that the Russian authorities had canceled the validity of the company’s international carrier license for unknown reasons.

“So far no problems have occurred on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route,” spokesperson for Lux Express, Marina Bachmann, told BNS.

Around 270 people were traveling on the buses on Monday. Most of the passengers were Russian citizens, the company said.

Lux Express is looking for ways to get passengers to their destinations as soon as possible. By Monday evening some of the passengers had found ways to reach their destination, or the company had directed them to trains or buses traveling to Russia.

According to head of sales at Lux Express, Sander Lõhmus, the company still hasn’t been able to find out why the buses were stopped. Lõhmus added that the company had the necessary license to operate in Russia, and that Monday's news had come as a surprise.

According to Lõhmus they are trying to find out what happened, but meanwhile have halted ticket sales until Jan. 9. The company will announce any developments on their home page and through social media channels.

Lux Express has three departures a day on the Helsinki-St. Petersburg route.