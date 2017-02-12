logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Defense forces send new team of instructors to Iraq

Estonian soldiers in Iraq (mil.ee)
Today 16:07
Source: BNS
Category: News

A new team of instructors of the Estonian Defence Forces took over their duties in Iraq this week. The Estonian team will continue to train members of the Iraqi security forces alongside Danish, Latvian, Lithuanian, American, and British instructors.

Before heading to Iraq, the instructors underwent a six-week preparation program in Denmark. The Estonian service members are stationed in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, and are part of the Danish contingent there, a press release of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) stated.

The team about to be replaced by the new contingent has trained close to 250 members of the Iraqi security forces from the border guard and police as well as combat units, whose direct task it is to liberate towns and villages from Daesh/ISIS fighters. The EDF’s instructors also trained the air force units who guard the Al Asad base, where the Estonian personnel are stationed.

The commanding officer of the previous team, Cpt. Rainer Samarokov, said that the level of preparation of Iraqi units varied widely, which required different approaches to training. New recruits were easier to train, and better results had been achieved with them, he added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (3)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also