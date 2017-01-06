Russian tourist train arrives in Tallinn for New Year's Eve

Russian tourists arriving by train at Tallinn's Baltic Station. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

A train outfitted with extra carriages arrived in Tallinn on Friday carrying tourists from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the Estonian capital for New Year's Eve weekend.

Estonian state-owned railway company Eesti Raudtee had to add extra carriages to the Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow train in order to accommodate the hordes of tourists wanting to travel to Tallinn for New Year's Eve. Even so, there were not enough tickets for everyone interested in making the trip.

A snowless Tallinn greeted 500 Russian tourists as they stepped off the train at Baltic Station on Friday.