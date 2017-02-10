Police continue search for suspect in Thursday's hotel shooting in Tallinn

Police taped off part of the Metropol hotel where the shooting took place. Feb. 2, 2017. (ERR)

Police in Estonia continue to search for the individual who shot a man at the Hotel Metropol in Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter on Thursday; the suspect is a man in his 50s.

"Unfortunately we don't currently have the good news that the shooter has been caught," Urmet Tambre, director of the North Prefecture's Office of Criminal Investigation told ERR's radio news. "We worked all night, however, conducting various procedural acts, searches and more. We are aware of the fact that the criminals are deliberately hiding themselves. Today we're continuing the search for them with new forces and renewed vigor."

One thing was for certain, Tambre added — there is currently no danger posed to the public or other individuals.

The Prosecutor's Office has considered it possible that the shooting was related to a personal settling of accounts.

According to daily Eesti Päevaleht, the suspect in this case may be involved with criminals from Georgia attempting to gain a foothold in Estonia as so-called thieves in law involved in organized crime. According to the article, a vacuum was created following the murder of Nikolai Tarankov, regarded as the leader of the Estonian criminal underground, as a result of which there is a risk that new criminal groupings may be attempting to assert themselves.

Tambre declined to comment on these claims.