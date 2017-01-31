logo
Crime in Estonia drops 11 percent in 2016

A person in handcuffs. Photo is illustrative. (Mariana Bazo/Reuters/Scanpix)
Today 17:44
Category: News

According to Minstry of Justice data, a total of 28,986 criminal offenses were registered in Estonia in 2016 — 3,589, or 11 percent, fewer than during the previous year. The largest decrease was recorded in crimes against property.

The decrease in overall criminal offenses was due in large part to the decrease in crimes against property, which fell from 14,966 in 2015 to 12,372 last year.

Last year, an average of 220 criminal offenses per 10,000 residents were registered in Estonia, with above-average numbers being registered in Ida-Viru County (294) and Harju County together with the capital of Tallinn (242); the lowest numbers of crime per 10,000 residents were registered on the major islands of Saaremaa (90) and Hiiumaa (106).

Criminal offenses committed by minors have also been on the decline — 1,016 such crimes were registered last year, three times fewer than ten years ago.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

