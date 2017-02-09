Centre for Defence Investments to be placed under investigative juristiction of Internal Security Service

At the opening of the Centre for Defence Investments (RKIK). Jan. 13, 2017. (mil.ee)

The Estonian government is to discuss on Thursday placing the monitoring of the activities of the Centre for Defence Investments (RKIK) under the investigative juristiction of the Internal Security Service (KaPo), spokespeople for the government said.

The change would add the obligation of performing pretrial procedures in cases of embezzlement, accepting a bribe or the peddling of influence of an RKIK official under the investigative juristiction of the KaPo if the official's actions could result in a threat to national security.

RKIK was formed by ministerial decree at the end of 2015 as the volume of defense procurements had multiplied and the organization of tenders needed to be updated. RKIK became operational at the beginning of this year; it has already announced its first tenders.