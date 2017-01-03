Lithuanian president to visit Estonia in first half of 2017

Presidents Kersti Kaljulaid and Dalia Grybauskaitė in Vilnius, Oct. 2016. (Twitter/Grybauskaite_LT)

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė is planning to visit Estonia in the first half of next year. Grybauskaitė is to meet its Baltic neighbors as well as Italy, Germany and Malta in the first half of 2017, the Lithuanian president’s office said on Tuesday.

The development of the political, economic, and energy ties between Lithuania and Estonia as well as the strengthening of the security of the Baltic countries would be discussed during Grybauskaitė’s visit to Tallinn.

Estonia, which will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union next July, was also interested in Lithuania’s EU presidency experience, spokespeople for the president said.

It will be Grybauskaitė’s first visit to Estonia since Kersti Kaljulaid was elected president. Kaljulaid visited Lithuania in October. Estonia will hold the EU’s rotating presidency in the second half of 2017. Lithuania held it in the second half of 2013.