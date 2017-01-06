Ratas: I'm willing to admit that I believe in God

Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas (Center). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said that he is a religious man, but that this was every individual's personal matter, and whether or not someone attends church does make them a better or worse person.

"Religiousness is expressed in first of all the question of whether I believe that God exists," Ratas told daily Postimees in a video interview (interview in Estonian). "Yes, I believe that. ...I am willing to say that yes, I believe in God.

"In my case this does not mean that I attend church every Sunday or read the Word of God, but there are moments when I of course turn to God in prayer as well," the Estonian prime minister said. "This is in whatever aspect of life — whether it is politics, certain difficult decisions or family events."

Ratas explained that he had a number of acquaintances who were churchgoers or pastors in a church, but that that was not a subject that he constantly talked about.

"I have always said that this is a very personal matter and whether someone believes in it or not — that is every inividual's personal decision," he added.

According to Ratas, not everyone has to attend church, but those who do are not in any way different or worse people for it.