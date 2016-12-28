Gallery: Ratas, Sester and Palo tour soon-to-be-renovated Linnahall

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Finance Sven Sester (IRL) and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) visited Tallinn's Linnahall on Wednesday afternoon in order to get an overview of the architectural monument's current state and provide an overview of opportunities available for supporting the realization of the structure's renovation from the state budget.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Taavi Aas, fulfilling the duties of mayor, gave a tour of the facilities to the prime minister and accompanying government representatives.

The Tallinn city government is planning on turning the old entertainment complex into a world-class concert and conference center and as the complex is a cultural and architectural object of national importance, the Estonian government has promised to pay for approximately half of the cost of its renovation from the state budget.

With the reconstruction of its great hall, Tallinn will gain one of most competitive, modern and technically powerful representative concert halls in Northern and Eastern Europe.

The fully renovated Linnahall is scheduled to be opened as a multifunctional concert and conference center at the beginning of 2020.