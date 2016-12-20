logo
Raivo Murd steps down as chairman of Narva-Jõesuu municipal council

Raivo Murd. (Artur Tooman/ERR)
12/20/2016 7:31 PM
Category: News

Longtime Narva-Jõesuu municipal council chairman Raivo Murd is stepping down from his position this week. His replacement is to be elected on Wednesday.

71-year-old Murd is stepping down from his position voluntarily, reported ERR's Russian-language online news portal.

He plans to continue serving as a member of the municipal council through the elections scheduled to take place next year.

"Enough already, it is time to live for myself, and improve my health," Murd commented, noting that he had wanted to step down as chairman last year already but was talked into staying by his colleagues.

"Every goal I set for myself has been met, and I fulfilled my mission — I put together a good team," he noted, likewise counting among his successes in Narva-Jõesuu the construction of the seaside town's new promenade, UUTE SOOJATRASSIDE RAJAMISE and the updating of its sewer system. "Despite the difficulties, all plans were carried out," he said.

Murd did not name his successor, however according to opposition representative Tatjana Pagajeva, the coalition intends to nominate Inge Muškina as the next chairman of the municipal council. Muškina is currently serving as chairman of the council's development and planning committee.

Raivo Murd has been involved in politics in Ida-Virumaa for over two decades. In addition to having served as chairman of Narva-Jõesuu's municipal council since 2007, he also served as the town's mayor from 2013-2014, and had also served as mayor of Narva from 1993-1998.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

