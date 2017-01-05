Pediatric ward of Narva hospital to remain open

People outside of Narva's city council protesting against the planned closing of Narva Hospital's pediatric ward. Dec. 1, 2016. (Sergei Stepanow/ ERR)

The Narva Hospital council decided against closing the hospital's pediatric ward and would apply for funding from the city budget if needed.

Narva Hospital council chairman Aleksei Voronov told ERR's Russian-language online news portal that the council decided not to close the pediatric ward.

According to hospital directors, the plan to close the pediatric ward was based on a shortage of patients, which in turn mirrors demographic changes taking place in the Northeastern Estonian city. Its closing and the redistribution of its patients to the hospital's other wards would have saved the hospital 127,000 euros per year.

Approximately 3,000 signatures were collected and a protest staged in Narva in early December against the planned closing of the ward.