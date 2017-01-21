Newborns. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Last year, 13,923 births were registered in Estonia, data from the Ministry of the Interior's Population Facts Department shows.

Altogether 7,290 boys and 6,633 girls were born in Estonia last year, including 211 sets of twins and four sets of triplets.

The city of Tallinn saw the most births in 2016 at 5,259, followed by the rest of Harju County at 1,776, Tartu at 1,893, Ida-Viru at 1,154, Pärnu at 793, Lääne-Viru at 524, Viljandi at 405, Võru at 322, Rapla at 311, Järva at 275, Saare at 271, Jõgeva at 243, Valga at 234, Põlva at 207, Lääne at 199 and Hiiu County at 57 births.

During the year, 6,076 marriages were concluded at 2,511 marriages divorced.

Vital statistics offices also registered 15,294 deaths in 2016.

In 2015, in comparison, 13,973 births, 15,389 deaths, 6,429 marriages and 2,691 divorces were registered in Estonia.