logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Ministry of Education to allocate €55m for school building upgrades

An Estonian classroom. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 18:08
Category: News

A bill introduced by the Ministry of Education and Research provides for the allocation of 55.3 million euros to 22 local governments in order to support the modernization of school buildings as a part of the reorganization of the country's school network.

The investments will reduce local governments' costs on the buildings and more resources will be dedicated to substantive activities in education.

Last year, local governments who withdrew from providing upper secondary-level education or with state high schools were able to apply for support from an investment program for the upgrading, construction or demolition of schools as needed in order to bring them in line with changes in the number of students.

A total of 31 qualifying proposals were submitted during the application round. The program's original investment volume was 46 million euros, however the Ministry of Education and Research increased its budget to 55.3 million euros.

Projects to receive funding will reconstruct and build over 61,000 square meters of modern and efficient school space. As many school buildings have grown too large for shrinking numbers of students as well as become outdated, another 62,500 square meters of unnecessary space will be reduced in turn, with buildings to be either repurposed or torn down.

The reorganization of the country's school network will include at least two funding application rounds, the second of which will open this year to local governments working on reorganizing their own school networks.

The total investment volume of the two application rounds, together with copayments, is approximately 106 million euros, 92 million of which will come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Fewer pupils means upgrades, downsizing

The number of students in Estonia's schools has fallen nearly 40 percent compared to late-1990s figures. The country's school buildings were in large part built during a time when the national annual birthrate was approximately 21,000. That number is expected to drop to 10,000 by 2040, however.

The goal of the reorganization of the country's network of municipal and state schools is to reduce local government and state costs on the upkeep of its schools, which in turn would allow for more resources to be dedicated to teacher, school director and support specialist wages, the learning environment as well as the quality of education.

The education sector used a total of nearly 3.5 million square meters of space in 2014; the plan is to reduce this figure to three million by 2020. More than half of the country's education infrastructure consists of general education schools.

In spring 2015, the Estonian government confirmed the principles of investment in the network of general education schools, a precondition for the launch of a 241 million euro school network investment program.

Investment funds will be used for the modernization and optimization of use of space of basic and high school infrastructure.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also