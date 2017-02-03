logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Latvian, Estonian banks named in Council of Europe corruption scandal

The Council of Europe is supposed to be one of the chief forces against corruption in Europe. (Council of Europe)
Today 12:10
Source: LSM English-language service
Category: News

Heads of the delegations of the Baltic States and the Nordic Countries (NB8) to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have signed a joint statement to the leaders of PACE expressing their concern about possible corruption within the organization.

In the statement, released January 26, the heads of delegations unanimously condemned corruption among the members of PACE, which had recently emerged. The statement requests the PACE to take concrete steps for independent and transparent investigation of the allegations.

“PACE as an organisation that protects human rights and upholds European values must have zero tolerance in regard to corruption. It is not possible to work in an environment where even just one of your colleagues accepts a bribe without batting an eye,” head of the Estonian delegation and Vice-President of the PACE Marianne Mikko said.

The heads of delegations from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania proposed to review the Assembly’s Code of Conduct, and also how the members observe it.

It was also recommended to create a control mechanism that would be launched in case of obvious violation of the PACE rules by a member of the PACE, in order to preclude future corruption cases.

The move comes shortly after anti-corruption organization Transparency International called for an investigation into allegations of vote-buying within PACE.

The Baltic connection

The allegations center on an investigation suggesting Azerbaijan, among other countries, had "unduly influenced, over many years, Council of Europe activities and votes on human rights issues, including by allegedly transferring huge sums of money and other favours to key parliamentarians."

Transparency International also "expressed dismay at the apparent lack of effective internal anti-corruption mechanisms at Europe’s most important human rights institution."

The source of the allegations is a think-tank called European Stability Initiative which produced a quite remarkable report on December 16, 2016 detailing free gifts and incentives allegedly handed out in order to gain influence.

Huge bribes were paid in December 2012 to an Italian politician that "reached Italy via two banks in Estonia and Latvia" according to the report.

"This path was chosen to conceal the fact that these were payments from one PACE member to another," the report says.

The banks in question are named as Baltikums Bank in Latvia and the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, with the money funneled via UK and Marshall Islands registered companies.

The investigation centers on Italian Luca Volonte, but it would be interesting to know if his was an isolated case -- or if other Council of Europe figures might have chosen to do discreet business via Baltic banks.

The Council of Europe is supposed to be one of the chief forces against corruption in Europe.

Italian Public Broadcaster RAI3 has produced a piece by legendary investigative reporter Paolo Mondani about the allegations on its investigative show 'Report', which can be watched here. The English text is available towards the end of the page.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also