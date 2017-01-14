BNS Tallinn office hit by cyberattack

Baltic News Service is a pan-Baltic news agency that publishes in multiple languages. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The Tallinn office of Baltic news agency Baltic News Service (BNS) fell victim to a cyberattack on Friday afternoon, as a result of which publication of the news service was disrupted for almost ten hours.

The unidentified organizer of the attack attacked servers in the BNS network at around 2 p.m. As a result of the attack, email services were down for extensive periods of time and publication of the news service was not possible.

The Baltic news agency succeeded in restoring its systems at around midnight and services are now functioning normally.

BNS stated that it will take measures to prevent its services from being affected by similar attacks in the future.