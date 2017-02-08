logo
Kaljulaid meets with European Council president Donald Tusk

Presidents Tusk and Kaljulaid. (Office of the President)
Today 08:47
Category: News

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the future of the European Union, transatlantic cooperation, questions related to free trade, and the matter of sanctions against Russia.

Close transatlantic relations remained necessary on both sides of the Atlantic, Kaljulaid said after the meeting. To the United States, NATO was irreplaceable, and this fact had not been put in question by the Trump administration either, rather the opposite was the case, the president said.

Tusk and Kaljulaid also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the possible continuation of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia. “Our point of view in this matter is clear—until real steps are taken to fulfill the Minsk accords, there can be no talk about lifting the sanctions,” Kaljulaid said.

The president thanked Tusk for his personal efforts to strengthen European defense cooperation, and for the EU’s taking on of ever greater responsibility for securing its own defense.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

