Estonian foreign minister meets with Spanish, Portuguese counterparts

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Dastis (left) and Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva (right). (Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser met with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Dastis and Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva in Barcelona on Monday, where they spoke of the future of the EU, defense cooperation and Estonia's upcoming presidency of the EU.

According to a ministry press release, speaking about the future of the EU, Mikser stressed that it is important for the union's member states to act in unison and decisively.

Mikser also introduced to his Spanish and Portuguese colleagues the priorities of Estonia's upcoming presidency of the EU. "We will be focusing on the development of an innovative, secure, digital and inclusive Europe," he said. Mikser also noted that he was glad that Portugal will be dispatching a diplomat to Talllinn for the duration of Estonia's EU presidency.

The three foreign ministers also discussed topics related to Europe's security, EU and NATO cooperation and defense cooperation in general. "Estonia highly values Spain and Portugal's contributions to the Baltic Air Policing mission," said Mikser. "We hope to continue successful cooperation with both countries in the future as well." He also highlighted Spain's contributions to the activities of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD CoE) and expressed his pleasure that Portugal would be joining the defense center soon as well.

Also spoken about at the meeting were topics related to Brexit, the migration crisis and relations with the U.S. and Russia, as well as cooperation and mutual support for one another's candidacy in international organizations; Estonia is running for a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020-2021, and Mikser congratulated his Portuguese colleague on the assumption of office of the new UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Mikser also invited the Spanish and Portuguese foreign ministers to visit Estonia.